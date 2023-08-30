Armored Core VI Receives Positive Reviews on Steam

Armored Core VI, the latest installment in the mech action series, has made its debut on PC and has already garnered significant praise from both critics and fans. Within its first weekend, it became the second most-played FromSoftware game on Steam, a remarkable achievement for a series that has often been criticized for its complexity and lack of accessibility.

With over 20,000 reviews on Steam, the game currently holds an overall rating of “very positive,” with 84 percent of users giving it a thumbs up. One of the reasons for its positive reception is its challenging yet approachable gameplay. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Armored Core VI manages to captivate players with its beautiful design and atmospheric environments.

One aspect that has particularly resonated with Steam reviewers is the intense boss battles, which have drawn comparisons to the popular Dark Souls series. Many Dark Souls aficionados flocked to Armored Core VI and appreciated the difficulty and strategy required to overcome these formidable opponents. Furthermore, it is worth noting that some players have expressed relief that the game is free from major technical issues commonly associated with PC releases.

However, not all Steam players have been won over by Armored Core VI. Some have criticized its dreary and repetitive nature, while others have lamented the incorporation of Dark Souls mechanics into the traditional mech formula. Additionally, a handful of newcomers found the tutorial boss to be too challenging, leading to early frustration and negative reviews.

Despite these minor criticisms, Armored Core VI has undoubtedly made a strong impression within the gaming community. Its engaging gameplay, visually striking world, and challenging boss battles have solidified its place as a noteworthy contender for “Game of the Year.”

