Armored Core 6 Community Creates Astonishing Decal Designs

Armored Core 6 is more than just a dress-up game and decal creator—it’s a platform for unleashing your creativity and imagination. With its versatile decal editor, players have the power to design stunning artwork and truly unique decals for their mechs. The game provides over 100 layers and various customization options, allowing players to resize, change colors, and apply gradients to their decals.

The Armored Core subreddit has become a hub for sharing these impressive creations. Users have crafted everything from breathtaking pieces of art to downright bizarre designs that border on psychological warfare. Some highlights include:

– MortimerMcMire’s rendition of Pickle Rick, turning the beloved Rick and Morty character into a fearsome weapon of destruction.

– YambagMcgee’s version of Pepsi Man, reminding players to stay hydrated during intense arena simulations.

– eattoes2000’s portrayal of Mr. Krabs, instilling a sense of existential dread in anyone who encounters this armored crustacean.

– surroundlive_’s “Big Mech,” a McDonald’s-themed war machine that perfectly captures the dark and corporate atmosphere of Armored Core 6’s world.

Not all decals are cursed or nightmarish. There are also genuine works of art, such as Calewhale’s tribute to Evangelion and appleby103’s painterly interpretation of a Malenzo icon from Monster Hunter. These designs showcase the incredible talent and creativity within the Armored Core 6 community.

Additionally, a crossover decal by CircuitVet pays homage to the song “Chippin’ In” from Cyberpunk 2077’s SAMURAI band. This cover tribute captures the essence of the original artwork and adds a touch of authenticity to the Armored Core world.

What’s impressive is that all these decals are created using the in-game tools and assets, demonstrating the remarkable ingenuity of the community. With Armored Core 6 being relatively new, it’s exciting to imagine what other incredible designs and creations the community will produce in the future.

In conclusion, Armored Core 6’s decal editor has sparked a surge of creativity within the player base. From iconic characters to stunning artwork, the community has transformed Rubicon 3 into a vibrant and unconventional battleground. It’s a testament to the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through the game’s decal creator.

Source: Armored Core subreddit