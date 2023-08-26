How to Find the Moonlight Weapon in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain the powerful weapon known as Moonlight in the game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The Moonlight is an essential weapon that can greatly enhance your gameplay experience.

To begin, you need to select the “Reach the Coral Convergence” mission. This mission is a crucial step towards acquiring the Moonlight weapon. Once you have selected the mission, proceed to reach the bridge partway through the mission.

Upon reaching the bridge, you will come across the Moonlight weapon. It is important to note that the Moonlight weapon is hidden in this area. It may require some exploration and careful observation to locate it.

Once you have found the Moonlight weapon, it is recommended to spend some time familiarizing yourself with its features and capabilities. The Moonlight weapon is known for its formidable power and versatility. It can be a game-changer in battles, providing you with a significant advantage over your opponents.

In conclusion, acquiring the Moonlight weapon in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is a vital element to enhance your gameplay experience. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you will be able to find this powerful weapon and utilize it to its full potential.

