Armored Core 6 Release Dates and Details

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, the highly anticipated game from From Software, is set to release on both PC and consoles. It marks the first Armored Core game in over a decade. The game has garnered excitement for its fast-paced and challenging gameplay.

FromSoft has now announced the release times for Armored Core 6 based on different regions. On PC, the release time is set for 10pm UTC on Thursday, August 24th. For console players, the release time is midnight in their respective regions on Friday, August 25th.

Here are the specific release times for Armored Core 6 on PC in different regions:

– US West: 3pm PDT (Thursday 24th)

– US East: 6pm EDT (Thursday 24th)

– UK: 11pm BST (Thursday 24th)

– Europe: 12am CEST (Friday 25th)

– South Korea: 7am KST (Friday 25th)

– Australia: 8am AEST (Friday 25th)

To find the release time for a different time zone, you can use a timezone converter tool and select your home city or local timezone.

For preload dates, From Software has confirmed that preloading of Armored Core 6 will begin on Wednesday, August 23rd. However, preloading is only available to those who have preordered the game.

The download size for Armored Core 6 will vary depending on the platform. On PC, the game’s download size is 60.28 GB. For PS5, it is 43.34 GB, PS4 is 55.67 GB, Xbox Series X|S is 53.28 GB, and Xbox One is 35.57 GB.

With the release dates and details in mind, fans can eagerly anticipate delving into the action-packed world of Armored Core 6. To learn more about the game, you can refer to our comprehensive guide on everything we know about Armored Core 6.