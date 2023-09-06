New PvP Trend in Armored Core 6: Mech Melee Madness

Armored Core 6 players have discovered a new and exciting trend in player versus player (PvP) combat that is shaking up the game. Instead of the usual long-range battles with missiles and ordnance, players have been engaging in melee combat, opting to have their giant mechs square off in epic slugfests.

This new trend started with the discovery of an augment that allows players to dramatically discard all of their ranged weaponry from their mechs. With a press of a button, players can witness their polished hardware falling to the ground, leaving their mechs ready for close-quarters combat.

To add to the intensity of these melees, some players have even taken to playing the Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance OST over the battles, enhancing the fight with its epic soundtrack. The combination of giant mechs brawling it out to the electrifying tunes makes for an exhilarating experience.

This melee PvP meta has even inspired players to attempt completing the entire game without using any weapons. One YouTuber, ZeroLenny, successfully demonstrated this challenge and showed that it was indeed possible to progress through the game solely by relying on melee attacks. This incredible feat was further solidified when a series veteran randomly selected at an official event managed to take down an airship with just their fists, earning themselves the nickname “The Fires of Shibuya.”

Aside from this newfound love for melee combat, Armored Core 6 players have also been exploring other ways to enhance their gaming experience. Modders have taken it upon themselves to integrate Armored Cores into the highly anticipated game Elden Ring. It seems that the possibilities for customization and creativity within the Armored Core community are truly boundless.

Armored Core 6 continues to be a highly enjoyable game, even for those who prefer not to focus solely on melee combat. It received a shining 87% review score from PCG pilot Wes Fenlon, who stated that the game would be an exceptional action game in any year. The combination of fast-paced gameplay, intense battles, and the satisfaction of landing a massive metal fist hit make Armored Core 6 a worthwhile experience for any gaming enthusiast.

