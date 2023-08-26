Armored Core 6 Players Get Creative with Customization Options

Armored Core 6, the newly released game, is already receiving praise for its extensive customization options. Players are having a great time experimenting with different customization features, allowing them to personalize their mechs to their liking.

In addition to the usual improvements and upgrades for the mechs, there is a strong focus on modifying the appearance of the machines. Players can add emblems, decals, and paint jobs to make their mechs unique and eye-catching.

One of the most unexpected crossovers in Armored Core 6 is with Minecraft. Players have already managed to turn their mechs into Minecraft Creepers, complete with the iconic green color and scary face. This unlikely combination has surprised and delighted fans, with one Reddit user commenting, “It’s not even a day yet and people are doing stuff like this.”

Another surprising transformation is the reincarnation of Pepsiman, a character from the 1999 PlayStation game, as a mech. Players are loving this nostalgic nod to the past and are eager to get their hands on the share code for this unique creation.

Even fans of the Souls games have found a way to incorporate their favorite references into Armored Core 6. The iconic “praise the sun” gesture has made its way into mech customization, providing a fun and familiar touch for fans.

It’s only been 24 hours since the game’s release, and players have already showcased their wild imaginations and creativity. From turning mechs into classic CAT bulldozers to crafting super-powerful machines, the possibilities seem endless.

However, not all players are completely satisfied. Some have criticized the game’s difficulty level, accusing the developers of misleading them. Despite this, the level of customization in Armored Core 6 seems to be a highlight for many players, and they eagerly anticipate what other innovations the community will come up with in the future.

Sources:

– None