How to Defeat the Ice Worm Boss in Armored Core 6

The Ice Worm boss fight in Armored Core 6 can be challenging, but with the right strategy, you can emerge victorious. In this guide, we will provide you with all the tips and tricks you need to defeat this formidable enemy.

To begin, it’s important to note that the Ice Worm boss can only be damaged when hit directly in the face. Therefore, your first priority is to equip the shoulder weapon VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher, which will allow you to stun the Ice Worm and create an opportunity for damage. This weapon is essential for this fight, so make sure you have it unlocked and equipped.

In terms of your remaining weapon slots, it is recommended to focus on high damage weapons such as grenade launchers or missile launchers. There is a damage check in this mission, so it’s crucial to bring weapons that can deal significant damage to the Ice Worm.

During the fight, you will not have to worry about smaller enemies as you will have companions who will handle them. Your main objective is to take down the Ice Worm’s shield by shooting it directly in the face with the Stun Needle Launcher. Remember that you need to wait for the Ice Worm to stop moving before taking your shot.

After successfully taking down the shield, another companion will fire a railgun at the Ice Worm, temporarily stunning it. This is your opportunity to deal damage to the boss. Aim for its face while it’s stunned, as this is the only time it can be hurt. You will have three or four chances to do this before the railgun breaks down. Failing to defeat the Ice Worm on the final attempt will result in mission failure.

During the damage phase, utilize your explosive weapons and fire as many times as you can at the Ice Worm’s face. The Stun Needle Launcher will deal a decent amount of damage, and you should have enough ammunition to last through the phase. If you find that you’re not dealing enough damage, consider purchasing higher damage output weapons from the shop.

With the right weapons and strategy, you can triumph over the Ice Worm boss and complete the mission successfully. Good luck, and may your AC build lead you to victory!

