How to Input Share IDs in Armored Core 6: A Guide to Customization

Armored Core 6, the latest installment in FromSoftware’s iconic series, offers players an extensive range of customization options for their mechs. With the ability to change decals, parts, and paint, some players have even transformed their mechs into Minecraft Creepers and Pepsiman. One exciting feature in Armored Core 6 is the use of Share IDs to download and apply other players’ decals, enhancing the visual appeal of your own mech.

But how do you input Share IDs in the game? Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you navigate this process successfully.

Firstly, it’s important to understand what Share IDs are. These are 12-character codes comprised of a combination of letters and numbers. Share IDs allow you to apply the decals of other players’ mechs onto your own machine, giving you more creative control over personalizing your mech.

To input Share IDs in Armored Core 6, follow these steps:

1. Select the AC Design menu tile.

2. Choose the Image Editor option.

3. Click on the Downloaded tab.

4. Select the download button, and you will be prompted to enter the Share ID code in the provided space.

5. Type in the Share ID code and press Enter to confirm.

Once you have successfully input a Share ID, you can extensively customize your mech, including its assembly, decals, and paint. It’s worth noting that customization becomes available after defeating the AH12 HC helicopter in Chapter 1, which serves as the game’s first boss. After this victory, you will gain access to the Garage, where you can begin personalizing your mech.

In conclusion, utilizing Share IDs in Armored Core 6 opens up new opportunities for customization and allows you to incorporate the designs of other players into your own mech. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily input Share IDs and give your mech a unique and distinctive appearance.

Sources:

– FromSoftware