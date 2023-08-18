CityLife

Guide to Armored Core 6’s OST Chips: How to Get Them and How They Work

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
Piloting a mech in Armored Core 6 requires balancing various elements such as mobility, weaponry, health, and armor. One way to enhance your mech’s abilities and tailor it to your playstyle is through the use of OST Chips. These chips allow players to upgrade different aspects of their mech, including weapon attacks, mobility boosts, and improved armor.

The number of OST Chips required for each upgrade may vary. Minor upgrades may only require one chip, while major improvements to core stats may demand two or more.

To acquire OST Chips in Armored Core 6, you need to complete Arena missions. These missions present increasingly difficult combat scenarios. By successfully overcoming these challenges, you will be rewarded with OST Chips.

Fans of previous Armored Core games will find the Arena familiar. In previous installments, the Arena served as a battleground for intense fights, including one-on-one encounters against formidable opponents.

If you’re preparing for mech battles in Armored Core 6, consider checking out our other guides to assist you further:

– Armored Core 6 PC requirements
– Is Armored Core 6 an open world game?
– Does Armored Core 6 feature multiplayer?
– Is Armored Core 6 coming to Nintendo Switch?
– Armored Core 6 pre-order bonuses and edition differences
– Will Armored Core 6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?
– Does Armored Core 6 support crossplay?
– How to stagger enemies using the Impact meter.

By utilizing OST Chips effectively, you can optimize your mech’s performance and become a formidable force on the battlefield.

