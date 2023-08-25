How to Defeat the Ice Worm in Armored Core 6

The Ice Worm is a challenging boss encountered in Armored Core 6 during the Main Mission titled “Destroy the Ice Worm” in Chapter 3. In this guide, we will provide you with tips and strategies on how to effectively beat this formidable foe.

Before taking on the Ice Worm, ensure that you have equipped the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher to either your R-Back Unit or L-Back Unit. This weapon is essential for the battle. Once you enter the level, the Ice Worm will be moving in and out of the ground. Position yourself so that its “face” is directly facing you and use the VE-60SNA to shoot at it. Keep in mind that the weapon has a windup time, so you may need to press the trigger slightly earlier than you would expect. Use the compass at the bottom of the screen to track the boss. Landing a successful shot will bring down the Ice Worm’s Shield, allowing your allies to attack it from long range.

Once the Ice Worm’s Shield is down, it will fall to the ground and become vulnerable to damage. Utilize missiles to strike it from a distance and employ melee attacks when you are in close range. Repeat this process two or three times, depending on the amount of damage dealt.

When the Ice Worm’s health drops to around one-third, it will begin attacking your allies. Take the opportunity to shoot the boss’ face again with the VE-60SNA. This needs to be done twice to enter the final damage phase. Once it goes down, unleash all your firepower to eliminate the remaining health of the boss.

By following these strategies, you will increase your chances of defeating the Ice Worm and progressing in Armored Core 6. For more in-depth information and additional boss fight strategies, refer to our comprehensive Armored Core 6 guide.

Sources:

– Armored Core 6 guide

– Image source: Push Square