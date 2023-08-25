How to Defeat HC Helicopter in Armored Core 6

When facing the HC Helicopter boss in Armored Core 6’s Main Mission, “Illegal Entry,” it’s important to strategize in order to come out on top. Before engaging in combat, take a moment to evaluate the battlefield and familiarize yourself with the boss’ attacks. While you can deal damage, it is recommended to let yourself be defeated initially. This allows you to regain all your AP and restore any Repair Kits used by scanning the wreckage again.

Once you restart the encounter, focus on understanding how the boss’ attacks track your position over time. Make use of the buildings scattered around the battlefield as cover against its projectiles. Stay close to these structures and ensure there is always one between you and the boss. Taking advantage of cover will significantly reduce the damage you receive. Utilize the buildings as shields, popping up above or to the side to retaliate with your own projectiles.

For a riskier strategy, consider flying up to the boss and attacking with your melee weapon. This can deal substantial damage in a short amount of time. Keep in mind that you can perform two consecutive hits before the weapon needs to recharge.

If you manage to inflict enough damage within a specific timeframe, the boss’ stagger bar will fill up completely, granting you an opportunity for free damage. This is where melee attacks can excel, so maximize their usage during this phase.

Remember that the boss does not have a second phase. Therefore, maintain your reliance on cover from buildings and initiate attacks when it is safe. Keep moving at all times, dodging missiles, and taking to the air whenever possible. By employing these tactics, you will eventually defeat the HC Helicopter and complete the Main Mission “Illegal Entry.”

For additional information on Armored Core 6, including Boss Fight Strategies, consult our comprehensive Armored Core 6 guide.

