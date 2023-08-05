Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – A Triumphant Return for From Software

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon represents a triumphant comeback for From Software. This latest installment brings back the series that established their legacy and returns to a genre distinct from the Soulslike games. Despite being new to the Armored Core series, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to pick up and play.

The controls in Armored Core 6 are familiar to those who have played third-person shooters, with each weapon assigned to specific buttons. The gameplay is weightier and more “boosty” than traditional shooters. The first boss fight, against an AH 12 HC Helicopter, immediately put my skills to the test. I had to utilize every tool at my disposal, including rifles, energy swords, missiles, and dodging abilities, all while managing my energy output.

The game maintains the mission structure seen in previous Armored Core titles, with main missions driving the story forward and side missions offering opportunities to earn extra cash. Side missions present a variety of objectives, each requiring different combat approaches. Main missions are lengthy and often consist of multi-part engagements, culminating in memorable boss fights.

One particular mission, named “Operation Wallclimber,” exemplified the game’s open-ended combat design. Players have the freedom to devise their own strategies to achieve mission objectives. In this mission, I had to navigate a wide-open combat arena filled with damaging turrets. I needed to carefully plan my path, dodge cannon shots, and strategically eliminate each turret before progressing further.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has reignited my interest in the series. Its immersive gameplay, challenging boss fights, and open-ended combat design make it a must-play for genre fans.