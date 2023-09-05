Armored Core 6 PC Mod Introduces Easy Mode for Players

A new PC mod called EZ-Core has been developed to address the difficulty levels in Armored Core 6, a game developed by FromSoftware. The mod aims to introduce an easy mode to the game, providing players with a more accessible gaming experience. This comes in response to concerns from players and critics about the game’s high difficulty and the absence of difficulty settings, which may limit its appeal to a wider audience.

EZ-Core offers several changes to make the game easier for players. It reduces the weight of equipment by 50%, making AC customization more flexible. Additionally, the mod increases the effective range of weapons to 300% of their base value, reduces the energy load of equipment by 50%, and increases the currency rewards from missions and arena missions to 200% of their original values. These modifications aim to make the gameplay more manageable and enjoyable for players.

To download and install the EZ-Core mod, PC players can visit Nexus Mods and follow a few simple instructions. However, the mod creator advises against using the easy mode mod for online play, as it may result in a ban. Players need to launch the game offline by clicking on the “armoredcore6.exe” file.

This is not the first time a FromSoftware game has received a fan-made easy mode. Since the release of Elden Ring in 2022, multiple easy mode builds and other mods have been developed to enhance the gaming experience. As time goes on, it is expected that Armored Core 6 will continue to receive similar mods to cater to the preferences and needs of different players.

Sources:

– Brianna Reeves, in “Armored Core 6 PC Mod Introduces Easy Mode,” Dexerto, September 5, 2023.