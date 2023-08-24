Is Karl Urban in Armored Core 6? Rumors Debunked

Fans of the Armored Core series have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest installment, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. With so much excitement surrounding the game, questions have arisen about whether actor Karl Urban will be appearing in the game.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Karl Urban will not be a character in Armored Core 6. However, fans can still enjoy his presence in the recent live-action trailer for the game. In the trailer, Urban, known for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys, welcomes players to the world of Armored Core and urges them to prepare for an epic battle within their mechs. While Urban’s appearance in the trailer adds to the excitement, he does not make an appearance within the game itself.

Despite the absence of Karl Urban, Armored Core VI offers plenty of content for fans to enjoy. Developed by FromSoftware, this long-awaited sequel brings back the highly advanced mech combat that fans have come to love. Players will have the opportunity to fully customize their mechs and engage in intense battles in various arenas. The game also boasts a full campaign mode, ensuring hours of thrilling gameplay.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation this August, allowing fans to experience the adrenaline-pumping action across multiple platforms.

Although Karl Urban’s role in Armored Core 6 may have been a point of speculation for fans, it is now clear that he is not a playable character in the game. Nonetheless, the trailer featuring his appearance has only added to the anticipation for the release of this highly anticipated game.

