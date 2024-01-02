ARK Survival Ascended Update: Cryopod and Cryofridge Enhancements

The latest update for ARK Survival Ascended, version 1.033.008, has finally been released, giving gaming enthusiasts plenty to be excited about. This highly anticipated update brings a range of new features, important bug fixes, and notable improvements, all aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for new and seasoned players alike.

Revamped Accessibility Across Platforms

One of the key highlights of this update is its accessibility across all platforms. Whether you play on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can now enjoy the revamped ARK Survival Ascended experience.

Cryopod and Cryofridge Additions

In this update, the Cryopod and Cryofridge have been added as level 50 unlockable Engrams. These new additions bring exciting changes to gameplay and expand storage capabilities.

Cryopod Activation Time

A Cryofridge will now take 5 minutes to activate once placed. This ensures that the Cryofridge is powered and ready to interact with the Cryopod.

Cryopod Release Range

To release a Cryopod, it must be within range of an activated and powered Cryofridge. The release range is currently set to 6500, allowing players to plan their Cryopod use and storage strategically.

PVP Restrictions

In PVP mode, Cryopods cannot be released if enemies are nearby. This range is currently set to 3500, striking a balance between strategic gameplay and fair competition.

Dino Damage Limitation

Cryopodding is not allowed for dinos that have been damaged within the last 60 seconds. This fix prevents players from exploiting the Cryopod mechanic to instantly heal their dinos during combat.

Increased Cryofridge Storage Capacity

The storage capacity of Cryofridges has been expanded to 120 slots, providing players with more space to store dinos and resources conveniently.

Crafting Queue for Cryopods

Players can now queue up multiple Cryopods for crafting in supply drops and obelisks. This update allows for more efficient crafting and inventory management.

Display Case for Cryopodded Dinos

Cryopodded dinos can now be displayed on the newly introduced Display Case structure. This addition enhances player creativity and the ability to showcase their collection of Cryopodded dinos.

Cryopod Configurable Settings

Players can customize Cryopod settings through the GameUserSettings.ini file under [ServerSettings]. Options include disabling Cryopod enemy checks, allowing Cryofridge placement on rafts and saddles, and disabling the Cryofridge requirement for releasing cryopodded dinos. These settings provide flexibility and customization options for individual gameplay preferences.

Survival of the Fittest Mod CrossPlatform Release

In addition to the Cryopod and Cryofridge enhancements, the popular Survival of the Fittest mod is now available CrossPlatform. This exciting Battle Royale mod for ARK: Survival Ascended allows up to 60 combatants to engage in fast-paced, action-packed gameplay, leading their Dinosaur Armies into an epic final showdown.

Winter Wonderland Event Release

Players can now enjoy the festive spirit with the Winter Wonderland event. This limited-time event includes winter-themed content, snowy landscapes, special decorations, and exclusive rewards.

Additional Fixes and Improvements

Alongside the Cryopod and Cryofridge enhancements, this update also includes several bug fixes and improvements. These include fixes for character animations, desyncing of carried dinos, and placement issues with structures. Various other improvements and crash fixes have been implemented to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Summary

The latest update for ARK Survival Ascended introduces a range of exciting features and enhancements to the game. From the new Cryopod and Cryofridge additions to the CrossPlatform availability of the Survival of the Fittest mod and the Winter Wonderland event, players have plenty to explore and enjoy. With fixes and improvements across various aspects of gameplay, this update aims to provide a more immersive and enjoyable experience for all players.

FAQs

1. Can I access the update on any platform?

Yes, the update is accessible on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

2. What are the key additions in this update?

This update introduces the Cryopod and Cryofridge as unlockable Engrams, expanding gameplay possibilities and storage capabilities.

3. Can I customize Cryopod settings?

Yes, players can customize Cryopod settings through the GameUserSettings.ini file, allowing for personalized gameplay experiences.

4. What is the Winter Wonderland event?

The Winter Wonderland event brings festive content and exclusive rewards to the game, creating a holiday-themed atmosphere for players to enjoy.

5. Are there any other fixes and improvements in this update?

Yes, this update includes various bug fixes, improvements to character animations, and enhancements to structures and gameplay mechanics.