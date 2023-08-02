Arizona State University’s College of Law Integrates AI in Admissions Process

Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law has made history by becoming the first institution in the United States to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) in its admissions process. Prospective students now have the option to use generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard to assist them in creating their application materials.

The decision to integrate AI in the admissions process stems from the college’s innovative mindset and the desire to equip students with the necessary skills for their future legal careers. Additionally, this move aims to eliminate barriers and enhance accessibility for prospective students.

By providing all applicants with access to AI tools, the College of Law seeks to level the playing field. AI offers a new and accessible resource for applicants who may not have the financial means to hire third-party consultants. However, students are required to disclose whether they utilized AI programs and if they received assistance from consultants.

In addition to implementing AI in admissions, Arizona State University plans to introduce courses that explore the legal, policy, and ethical implications of AI. The College of Law already offers a certificate program in Law, Science, and Technology, which includes classes on emerging technologies.

The integration of AI tools in educational institutions has led to varying policies and reactions among universities nationwide. While some institutions lack concrete policies on the use of AI tools, others like the University of Vermont have issued guidance to faculty on incorporating AI policies into their syllabi. In contrast, the University of Michigan Law School has forbidden the use of tools like ChatGPT in applications.

As AI technology continues to advance, educational institutions face the challenge of developing appropriate policies and guidelines. Education technology company, Turnitin, has recently introduced a feature to detect writing produced by AI applications, addressing concerns regarding plagiarism.

At the high school level, curriculum providers have different stances on the use of AI programs. The College Board has prohibited the use of ChatGPT in Advanced Placement courses, while the International Baccalaureate allows its usage with proper attribution.

Arizona State University’s law school’s decision to incorporate AI in its admissions process showcases the rapid progress and growing interest in AI. With AI poised to transform numerous industries, preparing students for the evolving legal profession has become a top priority.