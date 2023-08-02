CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Arizona State University Allows Applicants to Use AI Tools in Admissions Process

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Arizona State University (ASU) will soon permit applicants to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) tools during the admissions process, starting from August. This decision showcases ASU’s dedication to embracing change and fostering innovation.

While some institutions, such as Michigan Law, have banned the use of AI tool ChatGPT in personal statements, ASU believes that responsibly incorporating generative AI can benefit prospective students in preparing their application materials. Recognizing the rapid advancement of this technology, ASU aims to harness its potential responsibly.

ASU Law Dean Stacy Leeds emphasizes that the integrity of applicants’ submissions will undergo thorough examination. Although AI tools will be allowed, the measures currently in place to validate the accuracy and completeness of application materials will remain unchanged.

ASU’s decision can have significant implications for the admissions process as it paves the way for applicants to leverage AI technology. This demonstrates ASU’s forward-thinking mindset and preparedness to embrace opportunities offered by emerging technologies.

In essence, ASU’s choice to permit AI tools in the admissions process showcases their commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation while ensuring the integrity and fairness of the selection process for prospective students.

