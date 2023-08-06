The Safety Concerns and Irresponsible Behavior Surrounding Tesla’s Full Self Driving Feature

Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced its Full Self Driving (FSD) feature to approximately 400,000 customers by early 2023. However, there have been growing concerns about the safety of Tesla’s self-driving vehicles for users, pedestrians, and other drivers on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has even forced the company to recall most of its FSD models due to perceived crash risks.

A report from the Washington Post has shed light on the fact that some Tesla users are exacerbating these potential dangers by using “steering wheel weights” to deceive the system. Although the current version of Tesla’s FSD feature requires drivers to keep both hands on the wheel at all times, some customers have purchased wheel weights from online platforms like Amazon and Alibaba to bypass this safety measure.

Instances of accidents involving these wheel weights have already been reported. In one incident, a Tesla collided with a teenager who was alighting from a school bus in North Carolina, resulting in severe injuries. In another case, a Tesla driver in Germany fell asleep at the wheel and led the police on a chase.

Even when users are following the rules, accidents involving self-driving Teslas have been documented. According to the Washington Post, there have been 736 crashes and 17 fatalities involving Teslas utilizing driver assistance features.

Experts attribute this misbehavior to misleading statements made by Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has often exaggerated the capabilities of the company’s vehicles. Philip Koopman, an expert from Carnegie Mellon University, has emphasized that Musk’s claims of Tesla technology being capable of autonomous driving heavily influences user behavior.

The safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s FSD feature, combined with the irresponsible behavior of some users, raise serious implications for the future of autonomous vehicles. It is crucial to address these issues to ensure the safety of all road users and establish trust in self-driving technology.