Aqara Enhances Integration with Apple Home

Aqara has released an update to their Home app that allows Scenes created within the app to be exposed in Apple Home. This update brings a range of functions previously only available in the Aqara app to Apple Home, enabling these custom scenes to be used in automations.

Users now have the ability to create scenes with different functions, including controlling Aqara Ceiling Lights. These scenes can be saved and added to Apple Home through the app. However, when viewing the scene details in Apple Home, the controlled device does not appear, which may require users to rely on guesswork if they have numerous unnamed scenes.

This update expands the possibilities for Aqara devices within Apple Home. For instance, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 can now be controlled through scenes in Apple Home, allowing functions such as turning privacy protection on and off, recording video clips, and playing custom ringtones. The Aqara Smart Magic Switch S1E can be utilized to turn the screen on or off and set custom brightness levels. Even non-HomeKit compatible devices like the Aqara Pet Feeder C1 can now be triggered with scenes created in Aqara Home.

One of the most practical applications of this update is the ability to control Aqara lighting products with a single button in Apple Home. Previously, this functionality required the use of Siri Shortcuts or automations converted to shortcuts, which could result in slower response times. Now, users can easily turn Aqara lights on and off with any HomeKit-compatible wireless button, providing a quicker and more convenient experience.

Overall, this update from Aqara enhances the integration between Aqara devices and Apple Home, expanding the possibilities for automation and control within the smart home ecosystem.