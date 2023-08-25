Aqara Introduces LED Strip T1 with Two Enticing Features for HomeKit Users

Aqara has entered the smart home market with its own LED Strip T1, offering two enticing options for HomeKit users. The strip requires a Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub to function. It boasts features like multi-color or tuneable white lighting effects, compatibility with the Matter smart home protocol, and support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting.

The LED Strip T1 can produce multiple colors along its two-meter length, providing ten different colors in total. It offers an ability that sets it apart from other “multicolor” LED strips on the market. The strip’s compatibility with Matter should be noted, as it requires an Aqara hub that has been updated to support Matter and integrated into the smart home using Matter.

Another noteworthy feature of the LED Strip T1 is its support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting. This feature automatically adjusts the type of white light throughout the day, transitioning from warm white in the morning to cool white during the day for increased productivity, and back to warm white in the evening for relaxation and unwinding.

In terms of packaging and contents, the LED Strip T1 comes with the strip itself, a power adapter, an LED strip controller, and a user manual. The strip can be cut along marked lines to fit different spaces. The controller has three large buttons for power, white modes, and music sync mode.

In Apple Home, the LED Strip T1 appears as a single tile with controls for adjusting brightness, color, and enabling Adaptive Lighting. However, direct access to multiple colors is not available from the tile itself. Aqara Home offers more extensive control options, including power, brightness, dynamic scenes presets, music sync, light grouping, and separate controls for RGB colors and white light.

Overall, the Aqara LED Strip T1 offers enticing features for HomeKit users, including the ability to produce multiple colors, compatibility with the Matter protocol, and support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting.

