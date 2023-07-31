Applied Optoelectronics Appoints Corey Chapman as Senior Director of Sales Engineering

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) has recently announced the appointment of Corey Chapman as the senior director of sales engineering for its Quantum Bandwidth product line. This appointment is part of AOI’s expansion in the broadband access market.

In his role, Chapman will be responsible for overseeing sales engineering and providing support to AOI customers throughout the product evaluation and deployment process. With his extensive experience in working with cable service providers, Chapman’s knowledge and expertise will be valuable as AOI aims to strengthen its sales engineering and customer support teams.

Prior to joining AOI, Chapman held positions at Arris, Cisco, and CommScope, where he successfully deployed solutions to the global service provider market. His background and expertise will enable AOI to effectively engage with cable service providers and support their needs.

AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth products offer reliable and scalable options for cable service providers to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of today’s consumers. As the industry transitions to DOCSIS 4.0 and 1.8 GHz network upgrades, Chapman and his team will collaborate with customers and contribute to their success at every stage.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products used in broadband fiber access networks globally. Headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, AOI’s components, modules, and equipment play a crucial role in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom, and FTTH markets.

For more information about AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth products and offerings, please visit quantumbandwidth.com.