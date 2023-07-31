CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Applied Optoelectronics Announces New Senior Director of Sales Engineering for Quantum Bandwidth Product Line

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) has appointed Corey Chapman as the new senior director of sales engineering for its Quantum Bandwidth product line, as part of the company’s expansion in the broadband access sector.

In his new role, Chapman will be responsible for overseeing sales engineering and providing customer support throughout the entire process, from product evaluation to deployment. With extensive experience in working with cable service providers and knowledge of technologies such as DOCSIS and HFC, Chapman brings valuable expertise to the team.

Before joining AOI, Chapman held various roles in sales engineering, technical marketing, and product management at companies like Arris, Cisco, and CommScope. He has successfully deployed CMTS, CCAP, and Remote-PHY solutions to the global service provider market.

Chapman expressed his excitement to collaborate with cable service providers during this important time of network upgrades and believes that AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth products and expertise will play a crucial role in supporting their success.

Quantum Bandwidth is a range of broadband access products designed to meet the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity. AOI’s products are widely used in broadband fiber access networks worldwide, serving the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom, and FTTH markets. These reliable and scalable solutions provide optimal performance for cable service providers.

With the addition of Corey Chapman to its team, AOI aims to strengthen its sales engineering and customer support capabilities, further establishing its position in the broadband access industry.

