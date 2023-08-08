Applied Materials Inc: A Promising Stock for Value Investors

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a key player within the semiconductor industry, and its performance in the stock market has been noteworthy. As of August 7, 2023, the company’s stock is priced at $150.19, with a market cap of $126.12 billion. The stock has shown a gain of 3.11% today and a 7.33% increase over the past four weeks.

AMAT boasts a GF Score of 94 out of 100, indicating a high potential for future outperformance. Additionally, the company displays financial strength with a ranking of 8 out of 10, reflecting a robust financial situation. AMAT maintains a low debt burden, with an interest coverage of 24.92 and a debt-to-revenue ratio of 0.23. Moreover, the Altman Z score of 9.08 suggests a low risk of bankruptcy.

The profitability of AMAT is consistently high, with a ranking of 10 out of 10. The company showcases an operating margin of 29.28% and a Piotroski F-Score of 6. Over the past decade, AMAT has consistently demonstrated profitability, with a 5-year average operating margin trend of 3.30%.

AMAT’s growth record is impressive, with a growth rank of 10 out of 10. The company has achieved a 5-year revenue growth rate of 16.50% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 23.90%. Furthermore, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 18.30%, indicating steady and continuous growth.

With a GF Value Rank of 3 out of 10, AMAT’s stock is considered to be fairly valued. The momentum rank of 9 out of 10 highlights strong performance momentum.

When compared to its main competitors in the semiconductor industry, AMAT stands out with its high GF Score. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), and Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) have scores of 94, 92, and 90, respectively.

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc presents a promising opportunity for value investors due to its high GF Score, robust financial strength, consistent profitability, impressive growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum. However, thorough research and consideration of various factors are crucial before making any investment decisions.