Solid-State Lithium Batteries: Challenges and Solutions

Solid-state lithium batteries face challenges in their performance and longevity due to issues such as uneven lithium plating onto the anode and the growth of lithium dendrites. These problems can result in a decrease in the battery’s lifespan and potential short circuits.

To address these challenges, one solution is the implementation of laminated electrolyte construction. This manufacturing process introduces locked-in stresses in the electrolyte, which helps to increase its strength. Not only is this process simple and well-known, but it can also be quickly implemented at a relatively low cost.

A major benefit of this approach is the reduction in dendrite formation. Dendrites can cause cracks in the solid electrolyte, leading to decreased battery efficiency and potential short circuits. By minimizing dendrite growth, the lifespan and performance of solid-state lithium batteries can be significantly improved.

Furthermore, the residual compressive stresses in the electrolyte help prevent dendrites from penetrating the surface and causing damage. This encourages the lithium to plate out onto the surface of the electrolyte, enhancing its utilization during the discharge cycle. The surface compressive stresses also contribute to the overall strength of the electrolyte.

The technology for laminated electrolyte construction is patented and available for licensing, co-development, and consulting purposes. By implementing this method and reducing dendrite formation, solid-state lithium batteries can achieve longer lifespans and improved performance.

With the adoption of laminated electrolyte construction, the performance and longevity of solid-state lithium batteries can be significantly enhanced. This advancement not only addresses current challenges but also lays the foundation for further improvements in the future.