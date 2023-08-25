Developers Get Hands-On with Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

Apple recently launched its worldwide developer labs program for the upcoming Vision Pro headset. This program allows developers to test their apps and services on the unreleased hardware and gain a better understanding of the mixed reality platform. While the official launch of the Vision Pro is still a few seasons away, a recent press release from Apple revealed some initial reactions from developers.

Michael Simmons, creator of productivity apps like Fantastical and Cardhop, described his experience as “like seeing Fantastical for the first time. It felt like I was part of the app.” Other developers, such as David Smith, podcaster and developer of Widgetsmith, also expressed their excitement. Smith mentioned that seeing his own app running for real was an “audible gasp” moment.

One of the main benefits highlighted by developers is the opportunity to explore 3D user interfaces and reimagine what’s possible. Chris Delbuck, principal design technologist at Slack, mentioned that testing Slack on the Vision Pro made him realize the potential for upgrading the user experience to suit VisionOS’s added depth.

Apple’s developer labs are located in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Developers with active VisionOS app development or existing iPadOS/iOS services can schedule in-person consultations at these labs. The only requirements are a Mac computer, the app’s code, and transportation to the nearest lab at the developer’s own expense.

While some developers may be deterred by the cost and inconvenience of traveling to the labs, for those who are eager to see their apps come to life in the spatial computing world, this is an invaluable opportunity.

