Apple’s M3 Max Chip to Feature 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU

Apple’s upcoming M3 Max chip is said to come with an impressive 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. The chip, which was recently spotted in test logs by a third-party Mac developer, was seen running inside a high-end MacBook Pro. This latest chip is expected to be included in the 2024 MacBook Pro and other high-end Macs slated for release in the same year.

According to reports from Bloomberg, the next high-end MacBook Pro model could also offer a hefty 48GB of RAM, while the 2023 MacBook Pros are expected to have configurations of 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB of RAM. The M3 Max chip is anticipated to bring a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor, the M2 Max, which featured a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU. With more CPU and GPU cores, as well as the use of newer cores, the overall performance of the M3 Max is set to be enhanced.

In addition to the M3 Max, there are also rumors of Apple working on the M3 Ultra, which will combine two M2 Max systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) to deliver even better performance. However, the release of these high-end M3 Pro/Max Macs is not expected until late 2024. The M3 Apple silicon is slated to make its debut in the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, with a potential release in October of this year or early 2024. Throughout 2024, other Macs in Apple’s lineup will gradually transition to this faster SoC.