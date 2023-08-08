Apple to Unveil iPhone 15 Series with Larger Storage Capacity

Apple is slated to reveal its new iPhone 15 series on September 13th, and reports suggest that this lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors are circulating that the iPhone 15 Pro models will boast significantly larger storage capacities in comparison to their predecessors.

According to numerous tipsters, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will begin with a storage capacity of 256GB, effectively doubling the storage options found in the iPhone 14 Pro models, which had a starting storage capacity of 128GB. Additional reports from Korean blogger yeux1122 and Weibo user Red Lotus Technology support this claim, mentioning that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may offer up to a whopping 2TB of storage, which would be the highest storage capacity ever seen on an iPhone.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max provided users with storage choices ranging from 128GB to 1TB. It is likely that the expanded storage options in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series will result in price increases to justify the added value. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, while the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a hike of $100 to $200. The pricing for the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models is expected to remain relatively consistent.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 series are anticipated to commence on September 15th, just shortly after its official unveiling. Be on the lookout for further updates about Apple’s highly anticipated smartphone lineup.