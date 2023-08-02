Apple’s Emergency SOS Feature Proves Practical in Fighting Forest Fire

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, found in the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models, came to the rescue for a group of Canadian residents in Missanabie, Ontario. While battling a raging forest fire on Dog Lake Island, Warren Thibodeau, Orel Crack, and local firefighter Craig Spooner utilized the feature to call for emergency services.

The Emergency SOS feature allows users to reach out to emergency services even during connectivity blackouts or when faced with being lost or injured in adventurous situations. In this case, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) was contacted through the iPhone 14’s SOS via satellite feature.

When cellular signal is absent, the iPhone user interface prompts the user to point their device toward a nearby satellite. This prompts the gathering of data about the incident and the sharing of the user’s location with the emergency services. Despite potential slow data transfer speeds and poor connection quality, it serves as a lifeline in emergency situations.

According to Eric Belanger, who documented the event, the new GlobalStar emergency feature on the iPhone 14 facilitated communication with the MNRF during their approach to the burning island. The following day, a camper from Dog Lake Cottages and Campground confirmed that the MNRF was cleaning up the aftermath of the fire.

This incident showcases another practical application for Apple’s Emergency SOS feature. It highlights the utility of the feature in firefighting efforts and emergency situations where traditional cellular connectivity is unavailable. The impact of technology on public safety and disaster management is evident in the effectiveness of this feature.