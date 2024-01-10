Apple’s Vision Pro: A New Era for AR/VR Headsets

Apple has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, marking the company’s first foray into the AR/VR headset industry in nearly a decade. Unlike its previous product launches, such as the Apple Watch, which entered an already established market, the Vision Pro will be entering a relatively untested space still dominated by Meta’s Quest line of devices.

Meta’s recent struggles have highlighted the challenges of the AR/VR headset market. Reports suggest that more than half of Meta Quest headset owners stop using their devices within six months of purchase. Apple, however, has a unique advantage with its vast number of services subscribers who have access to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. This subscriber base could give Apple the edge it needs to dominate the industry.

While gaming has been the primary driver for AR/VR headset adoption, these experiences still fall short compared to traditional gaming platforms like consoles and TVs. The discomfort of wearing a headset for extended periods, inferior graphics quality, and certain gameplay limitations have hindered widespread adoption.

AR/VR companies have also targeted the enterprise sector, pitching their headsets as tools for virtual meetings and collaborations. However, the average person may not be willing to regularly wear a headset for meetings. Despite this, headsets can greatly enhance productivity by providing multiple virtual displays for efficient multitasking.

Apple’s services business is expected to play a significant role in the success of the Vision Pro. With an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and games, Apple aims to provide a seamless user experience accessible across multiple devices. Moreover, Apple’s strong developer community, as demonstrated with the success of the App Store, will be crucial in driving interest and creating innovative experiences for the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro also offers a user-friendly interface, utilizing eye-tracking and simple gestures for navigation. This ease-of-use factor may attract a broader audience and facilitate quicker adoption.

While it may take time for Apple to establish dominance in the AR/VR headset market, the combination of its services ecosystem, developer support, and intuitive interface positions the Vision Pro as a compelling contender in this evolving space.

