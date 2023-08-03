Apple’s Generative AI Chatbot Faces Delays, Analyst Says

Renowned tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has disclosed that Apple’s generative AI chatbot, Apple GPT, will not be launching in 2024, contrary to earlier reports. Apple GPT was expected to utilize a proprietary large language model (LLM) framework known as “Ajax” and was initially scheduled for release in 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, Kuo believes that Apple is lagging behind its competitors in generative AI technology and that the chatbot will not be discussed at the upcoming Q3 2023 earnings call.

Kuo further predicts that Apple will not integrate AI edge computing and hardware products in 2024, potentially impacting the stock prices of Apple and its supply chain. This suggests that Apple’s progress in generative AI technology may not be as swift as anticipated.

Past concerns raised by former engineers shed light on the hindrances faced by Apple’s privacy policies in the development of Siri and Apple AI. Internal politics and unrealistic expectations have also been cited as obstacles. There were even proposals to give Siri conversational interaction capabilities similar to ChatGPT, but they were rejected due to concerns about controlling AI-generated content.

These setbacks have likely contributed to Apple’s slower advancement in the field of generative AI. As a result, Apple’s generative AI chatbot will likely face further delays as the company strives to catch up with its competitors while addressing privacy and security concerns.

In conclusion, Apple’s generative AI chatbot’s release is being pushed back, and it seems Apple needs more time to bridge the gap between itself and its competitors in generative AI technology. Privacy and security concerns need to be addressed alongside technological development.