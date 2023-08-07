Apple’s Involvement in the AI Race

In 2011, Apple introduced Siri, a virtual assistant on our phones that could perform various tasks. This was followed by Amazon’s launch of Alexa in 2014, bringing about comparisons between the two. Recently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence, has been gaining significant attention. This raises the question: Where does Apple stand in the AI race?

Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at the company’s involvement in generative AI. In an interview with Reuters, Cook revealed that Apple has been investing in this technology for a long time. The evidence of this can be seen in the company’s research and development spending, which has reached $22.61 billion for the current fiscal year. This is $3.12 billion higher than the previous year.

Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to responsibly advancing products with AI technologies to enhance people’s lives. Although Apple has not officially announced the launch of its own generative AI model, their aggressive hiring in the field suggests future developments. A visit to Apple’s US careers page displays 48 search results for generative AI positions, including Multimodal Generative Modeling Research Engineer, Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer, and Machine Learning Engineer specializing in Generative AI.

While Apple’s experiments with generative AI have been previously reported, the company has yet to confirm any concrete details. However, their continued investment and hiring efforts indicate that they may have plans to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Microsoft’s Bing in the generative AI space.