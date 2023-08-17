Apple Users to Receive $65 Payout in iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

Apple users are finally receiving their $65 payout following a class action lawsuit that accused Apple of intentionally slowing down iPhones to encourage customers to upgrade. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to resolve it in March 2020. However, two iPhone owners filed an appeal objecting to some terms of the settlement, which was subsequently denied by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

This final decision marks the end of the five-year case, which saw around three million claims made by iPhone users. In 2017, Apple admitted to slowing down the iOS software on older iPhones, claiming it was done to prevent device shutdowns caused by aging batteries. However, Apple denied any intentional effort to force customers to purchase new batteries or upgrade to newer iPhones.

The law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, who represented the claimants, stated that the 9th Circuit ruling allowed the litigation to proceed. The claims against Apple included violations of federal and state computer fraud and abuse laws, as well as unfair competition and trespass to chattels laws.

Apple argued that lithium-ion batteries naturally degrade over time, but it did not inform users about the software updates that allegedly slowed down their phones. The issue only came to public attention when users reported unexpected shutdowns despite having remaining battery life.

The settlement approved by the court will see Apple pay between $310 million and $500 million to the claimants. The amount received by each individual will be determined by the number of claim approvals. Some claims are still being considered.

The affected iPhones included models such as the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and SE running on specific iOS systems prior to December 21, 2017. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running on certain iOS versions before that date were also included.

The batterygate scandal prompted investigations in over 30 states, with Apple ultimately settling a case filed by the State of California for $113 million. However, the deadline to make a claim for the current lawsuit has already passed. Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.