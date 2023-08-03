Apple Reportedly Not Launching AI Chatbot in 2024

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple has no plans to release its own artificial intelligence chatbot in 2024, contrary to previous statements by other analysts. Kuo suggests that Apple’s upcoming financial results announcement on August 3 will not include any mention of AI, indicating that their plans in this field are not fully developed. According to Kuo, Apple does not expect artificial intelligence to have a immediate positive impact on its stock market shares.

While Apple already incorporates artificial intelligence in certain features like improved autocorrect in iOS 17, the launch of a chatbot in the near future seems unlikely. During a recent announcement of the company’s financial results, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that there are still challenges to be addressed in AI technology development.

Although there is no official confirmation from Apple regarding the release of a chatbot, it is surprising that the company has not yet made any moves to enter this market. It remains to be seen whether Apple will eventually introduce an AI-based product. However, it appears that the anticipated chatbot launch will be postponed until at least 2025.