The Heart Rate App on Apple Watch Gets a Major Update in watchOS 10

The Heart Rate app on the Apple Watch is set to receive a significant update in watchOS 10. This update brings a fresh new look and introduces additional features to enhance the user experience.

Upon opening the redesigned Heart Rate app, users will immediately see their current beats per minute (BPM). A simple swipe up will reveal other useful information such as resting heart rate and walking average. In watchOS 10, the app will provide even more comprehensive data, including heart rate details for any workouts completed on the same day.

When launching the app, a heart icon is displayed in shadow mode as it awaits the reading from the Apple Watch. Once the heart rate is determined, the heart icon will pulsate to the rhythm of the user’s heart rate. By scrolling down, users can view their daily heart rate range, as well as their resting rate, walking rate, and workout rates.

The user interface (UI) in watchOS 10 has been redesigned to be widget-based, allowing for a more efficient access to information. This update is expected to roll out for compatible Apple Watch models by the end of the following month.

It’s important to note that once watchOS 10 is installed, it is not possible to revert back to watchOS 9. Therefore, users should consider this before updating to the latest version of the operating system.

The new update to the Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 is aimed at providing users with more at-a-glance information and improved navigation options. With its user-friendly layout and additional features, the Heart Rate app on Apple Watch continues to be a valuable tool for monitoring heart health.