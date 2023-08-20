Apple TV+: Your Ultimate Guide to Apple Originals

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. It allows you to watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. The subscription to Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month.

To access Apple TV+, you can use the Apple TV app, which is available on various platforms including Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony PlayStation, Xbox, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Apple TV+ provides a wide range of content, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. With your subscription, you can watch all of Apple’s original content and even download them for offline viewing. Apple continuously adds new content to its library every month.

To watch Apple TV+ shows, simply open the Apple TV app on your device and go to the Originals tab. This tab will show you all the available Apple TV+ shows and movies, categorized into genres like comedy, drama, and family fun.

It’s important to note that the web experience at tv.apple.com only shows Apple original content and may not be as robust as the native TV app on devices like Apple TV 4K. For the best experience, it is recommended to use the TV app on a dedicated device.

Some of the highly recommended shows and movies on Apple TV+ include Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Severance, Trying, and the movie Finch. The platform aims to deliver premium quality content across various genres to cater to different preferences.

As of August 18, 2023, here are some of the shows and movies available on Apple TV+:

– Carlos Ghosn documentary, Wanted (premieres August 25)

– Horror fairytale, The Changeling (premieres September 8)

– Strange Planet (animated TV series)

– Physical (dramedy series)

– Foundation (sci-fi adventure series)

– The Afterparty (murder mystery whodunnit comedy series)

– Duck & Goose (cartoon series for preschoolers)

– Beast (airplane hijack thriller series)

– Swagger (youth basketball series)

– Lovely Little Farm (children’s series blending live-action and animation)

– Surface (mystery series starring Tom Holland)

These are just a few examples, and Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of original content for you to explore.