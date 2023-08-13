Frog and Toad: Why the Apple TV+ Animated Series is Unavailable in the US

The Apple TV+ animated series “Frog and Toad” is no longer accessible in the United States, just months after its premiere on the streaming service. The show, based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, was released on April 28 but is now unavailable for viewing via Apple TV+ in the US.

The reason behind this unavailability is unclear, but it appears to be a region-specific issue. In the United Kingdom, the show is still accessible and functions without any limitations. This discrepancy was brought to attention by Greg Iwinski, an Emmy-winning writer for late-night shows, who suggested that the show might have been “pulled from the service” as a potential tax write-off, similar to actions taken by other streaming services.

However, it is unlikely that Apple specifically excluded this animated show. It seems peculiar that only “Frog and Toad” is affected in this manner, as delisting content exclusively in the United States while making it available elsewhere doesn’t align with typical write-off practices.

Besides the possibility of a back-end problem or regional availability issue, there is no concrete confirmation that Apple intentionally removed the show. The Apple TV+ press site still features “Frog and Toad,” including press releases and images associated with it.

Unfortunately, additional information regarding the unavailability of “Frog and Toad” on Apple TV+ in the US is currently unavailable. It remains uncertain if the show will be reinstated for American viewers in the future.