According to the latest data, the top movie purchases and rentals in the US include a mix of highly anticipated sequels, animated films, and superhero flicks. Here is a rundown of the top ten movies that are making waves in the American market.

1. Meg 2: The Trench

The first on the list is “Meg 2: The Trench.” This is the sequel to the popular 2018 film “The Meg,” which follows the adventures of a group of scientists as they encounter a massive prehistoric shark. Audiences have eagerly awaited the continuation of this thrilling undersea story.

2. No Hard Feelings

“No Hard Feelings” is a drama film that has gained substantial praise for its heartfelt story and excellent performances. It explores themes of identity, family, and personal growth through the eyes of an Iranian-German protagonist.

3. Elemental (2023)

“Elemental” is a highly anticipated science fiction film set to release in 2023. While specific details about the plot are scarce, it promises to deliver an immersive and visually stunning cinematic experience.

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is another superhero flick that continues the beloved animated “Spider-Verse” franchise. Fans of the previous film will be excited to see the web-slinging action and multiverse hijinks continue in this upcoming installment.

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth installment of the popular action franchise, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” continues the story of the legendary hitman played by Keanu Reeves. Fans of high-octane stunt work and intense action sequences are eagerly awaiting this film.

6. Sisu

“Sisu” is an animated film that explores the magic and folklore of Southeast Asia. Drawing inspiration from various cultural traditions, the movie promises to bring enchanting adventure and heartwarming storytelling to audiences.

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” takes the iconic robot franchise to new heights with a fresh storyline and exciting new Transformers characters. Fans of the original series will be thrilled to see their favorite Autobots and Decepticons on the big screen once again.

8. Kandahar (2023)

“Kandahar” is a war drama set to release in 2023. The film follows the harrowing journey of a soldier deployed in Afghanistan and explores the complexities of war, duty, and sacrifice.

9. The Flash

“The Flash” brings the famous DC Comics superhero to the silver screen in a standalone film. With a stellar cast and a storyline involving time travel and alternate dimensions, audiences can expect thrilling superhero action and mind-bending twists.

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Closing the list is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” an animated adventure that brings the beloved characters from the classic video game franchise to life in a new cinematic incarnation. Fans of Mario, Luigi, and the Mushroom Kingdom can look forward to a nostalgic and exciting ride.

These top ten movie purchases and rentals in the US offer a diverse range of genres and storytelling styles to cater to various audience preferences. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed blockbusters, animated adventures, or thought-provoking dramas, there’s something for everyone in this lineup.

Sources:

The Associated Press