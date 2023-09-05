Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

The top movie purchases and rentals in the United States are:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny No Hard Feelings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Meg 2: The Trench Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Last Voyage of the Demeter Fast X Elemental (2023) Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant The Boogeyman (2023)

These movies are currently popular among audiences and are being widely purchased and rented through various platforms and services. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny offers another thrilling adventure with the iconic character, while No Hard Feelings explores the complexities of relationships. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a fun-filled action-packed film that appeals to both kids and adults.

Meg 2: The Trench continues the story of the giant sea creature and the people who dare to face it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes audiences on a multidimensional journey with the beloved superhero. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is a horror film centered around the ill-fated ship.

Fast X is the latest installment in the high-octane Fast and Furious franchise, promising adrenaline-fueled action and car chases. Elemental (2023) presents a unique take on the superhero genre, introducing audiences to new characters with incredible powers. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is a crime thriller that showcases the director’s signature style.

The Boogeyman (2023) is a horror film that delves into the realm of childhood fears and nightmares. These movies offer a range of genres and storylines, catering to diverse audience preferences.

Sources: The Associated Press

