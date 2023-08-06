Apple to Replace Lightning Connector with USB-C

Apple is planning to abandon its Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, which has prompted frustration among many users. The Lightning connector was first introduced on iPods and later used on iPhones before being replaced by the reversible and sleek USB-C connector on the iPhone 5 in 2012. However, this switch necessitated the use of adapters for many accessories that relied on the old connector.

Devices like iPod docks in cars and hotels, as well as clock radios that doubled as iPod speakers, now require adapters to function properly with Lightning. With the upcoming transition to USB-C, similar issues are expected to arise. Apple users will need adapters for charging and speaker docks currently using Lightning, as well as new headphones and charging cables.

Although some Apple users may already own USB-C cables, compatibility with existing accessories could pose a challenge. The Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and AirPods all utilize Lightning connectors. Furthermore, iPhone chargers now come with USB-C ports. This means users will have a mix of different cables and accessories or will need to replace them entirely.

Ultimately, the shift to USB-C will allow Apple users to rely solely on USB C-to-C cables, enabling them to share with their Android and Windows users. However, during the transition, there will likely be an increase in e-waste and additional expenditure as users replace their outdated accessories.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s decision to make the move from Lightning to USB-C?