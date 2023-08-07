Apple to Release New MacBooks and iMacs with M3 Chipset

Apple is planning to launch new MacBooks and iMacs equipped with the next-generation M3 chipset by the end of this year. Additionally, there are indications that Apple will also refresh its more affordable Mac mini with the same chipset. However, due to anticipated lower Mac shipments in the first fiscal quarter starting October 1, the release of these new Macs may be delayed until early 2024.

Apple analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that the M3 chip is currently being tested on selected devices at Apple’s campus, indicating that the chipset is in the final stages of production. Gurman speculates that there will be a base M3 chipset and two high-end variations, possibly named M3 Pro and M3 Max. The top variants are expected to be featured in the next MacBook Pros, while the base M3 chipset may power the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Details about the M3 chip have also surfaced. The base M3 SoC could feature eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, similar to the current Apple M2 SoC. The Pro version may offer up to 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores, while the M3 Max could potentially boast up to 14 CPU cores and over 40 graphics cores.

The decision to delay the launch of the new Mac PCs until the first fiscal quarter of 2024 is influenced by a decline in Mac sales in the third quarter of 2023. Apple’s revenue from Mac sales dropped to $6.8 billion from $7.2 billion the previous year. With the global economic slowdown still ongoing, Apple anticipates a continued decline in sales in the September quarter.

Aside from Macs, Apple is also preparing to release new iPhones and Watches in September or October. The rumored iPhone 15 lineup is said to consist of four models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Upgraded display technology and a possible 48-megapixel camera sensor are expected features, with speculations about the inclusion of USB-C ports for charging.