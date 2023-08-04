Apple GPT Release Delayed, Worldcoin Suspended, and Cyberattacks Target Nigeria

Apple is preparing to launch its own AI chatbot called Apple GPT, which has garnered much anticipation from Apple fans. However, the release date for Apple GPT is still uncertain. Despite initial speculations of a 2024 release, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that it may take several more years before the chatbot is ready. Apple has a reputation for taking its time to ensure that its technologies and features are flawless before introducing them to the market.

In other news, Worldcoin, a company aiming to create an identity database through iris scanning, has faced suspension of its activities in Kenya. Despite this setback, Worldcoin has stated that it plans to utilize this time to improve its onboarding processes and crowd control measures. Additionally, the company intends to collaborate with local officials to enhance public understanding of its privacy measures.

A hacktivist group known as Anonymous Sudan has announced its intentions to launch cyberattacks on Nigeria’s critical digital infrastructure. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has detected their activities and issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant. Anonymous Sudan claims to be fighting for oppressed Muslims worldwide and has already targeted Kenya’s eCitizen portal and the MTN telecom network in Nigeria.

In response, NITDA’s computer emergency readiness and response team has provided guidance to government agencies on preventive measures against potential attacks from Anonymous Sudan. However, the effectiveness of these measures can only be determined with time.

As Apple fans eagerly wait for the release of Apple GPT, they will have to exercise patience, while Worldcoin strives to improve its services amid its suspension in Kenya. Meanwhile, Nigeria remains on alert as it battles against cyberattacks on its vital digital infrastructure by Anonymous Sudan.