Apple Acquires Swedish Classical Music Label BIS Records to Expand Apple Music Classical

Apple has recently announced the acquisition of BIS Records, a major Swedish classical music label. The intention behind this move is to incorporate BIS Records into Apple Music Classical and Platoon, Apple’s owned label.

BIS Records, founded by Robert von Bahr in 1973, has made a name for itself in the classical music industry. The label focuses on a wide range of classical music, with a particular emphasis on works that are not well represented by existing recordings. With its vast catalog and remarkable audio quality, BIS Records has earned acclaim and various awards over the years.

Robert von Bahr, the founder, expressed his pride in BIS Records’ achievements in a statement on the label’s homepage. He highlighted the label’s dedication to nurturing young classical artists, supporting living composers, and preserving classical music for future generations.

The decision to join the Apple family was made to ensure the continuation of BIS Records’ mission and to expand its reach to global audiences. Apple’s history of innovation and appreciation for music made it the perfect partner to usher in a new era of classical music.

Apple’s acquisition of BIS Records comes after their recent steps to support classical music. Earlier this year, Apple launched Apple Music Classical, a dedicated app for classical music streaming. They also acquired Platoon in 2018, a London-based A&R startup that focuses on discovering emerging music artists.

The integration of BIS Records into Apple Music Classical and Platoon will contribute to the growth of the classical music segment. Apple Music Classical offers a simplified interface, allowing users to search by composer, work, conductor, catalog number, and more. It provides access to over five million classical music tracks, exclusive albums, curated playlists, and features like composer bios and editorial notes.

Apple’s commitment to sound quality aligns with BIS Records’ emphasis on exceptional audio. The acquisition of BIS Records signifies Apple’s dedication to preserving and promoting classical music in the digital age.

Sources:

– BIS Records: https://bis.se/

– Apple: https://www.apple.com/