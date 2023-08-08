Apple Testing M3 Chip Mac Mini, Expected Release and iPhone 15 Launch Dates

Apple is reportedly testing a new Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, as per Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman. Known as Mac 15,12, the device comes with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and 24GB of RAM. Currently, it runs on macOS Sonoma 14.1.

The specifications of the M3-powered Mac Mini are similar to the M2 Mac Mini, except for the RAM capacity. However, the release of the M3-powered product may be delayed due to a decrease in Mac revenues in the fourth quarter.

Gurman previously mentioned that the M3 chip will debut with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The adoption of the M3 chip by higher-tier MacBook Pros is unlikely at this time. Speculations suggest that the M3-powered Macs might be unveiled in October, following Apple’s Fall event.

The Mac Studio and Mac Pro are not expected to transition to the M3 chip soon, as they recently received the M2 upgrade in June. Additionally, there are rumors of an iMac refresh, which would mark the first update since 2021.

Furthermore, Gurman hints at the launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series possibly taking place on September 12 or September 13. Pre-orders for the new iPhones are predicted to start on September 15, with the devices likely going on sale on September 22.

These reports are supported by claims from carrier partners who have prohibited their employees from taking time off on September 13, indicating a significant smartphone announcement on that day.