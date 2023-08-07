Apple Reports Success with Apple Silicon Transition and Plans for M3 Chip

Apple’s transition from Intel processors to its proprietary Apple Silicon has been well received by users. At WWDC 2023, the company announced the 15-inch version of the M2 MacBook Air, along with other products like the M2 Ultra Mac Pro and Mac Studio. This marked Apple’s complete shift to its own chipsets.

Recent reports indicate that Apple is already working on the development of its next-generation M3 SoC (System on a Chip). Analyst Mark Gurman shared in his Power On newsletter that Apple is testing an M3-powered Mac Mini, potentially part of the M3 lineup. The device being tested, referred to as Mac 15,12, has similar specifications to the M2 Mac Mini, with the exception of the RAM size. It features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, paired with 24GB of RAM and running on macOS Sonoma 14.1. However, Gurman predicts that this M3-powered Mac Mini won’t be released until 2024, alongside other Mac models.

Gurman also mentioned that Apple experienced a double-digit drop in Mac revenues during the fourth quarter of the year. Therefore, he does not expect any M3-powered devices to be released until at least October.

Previous reports suggest that the M3 SoC will debut with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, it is unlikely that the top-end MacBook Pro models will transition to M3 at this time. The new Macs featuring the M3 chip may potentially be launched in October, following Apple’s Fall event.

It is unlikely that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will adopt the M3 SoC anytime soon, as they were recently upgraded with the M2 SoC in June. There are also speculations of a potential refresh for the iMac, marking its first update since 2021.