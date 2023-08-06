Apple Testing New Mac with M3 Chip

Apple is reportedly testing a new Mac that will feature the upcoming M3 chip. The M3 generation is expected to be released in the fall, with Apple currently in the M2 generation. The base model of the M3 chip is said to have the same configuration as the M2, including four efficiency cores and four performance cores for the CPU, as well as a ten-core GPU.

This new version being tested is rumored to support configurations of up to 24 gigabytes of memory. It is believed that the M3 chip will be used in a future Mac mini update, although the release date for this update is not yet clear. Earlier reports suggested that the M3-equipped Mac mini, along with updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, might not be available until 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation from Apple regarding the release date of these products.

In terms of performance improvements, the M3 chip is expected to have a similar configuration to the M2. However, the M3 Pro variant is anticipated to have a 12-core CPU and 18 graphics cores, surpassing its predecessor. The high-end M3 Max is rumored to offer a 14-core CPU and over 40 graphics cores, indicating even greater performance capabilities.

Overall, Apple’s testing of the M3 chip demonstrates their commitment to advancing their processor technology for future Mac products. With enhanced performance and capabilities, users can expect the new Macs to deliver an improved user experience.