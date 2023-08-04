Apple’s Third-Quarter Earnings Revealed with Emphasis on AI Investment

Yesterday, Apple announced its third-quarter earnings, reporting a slight dip in revenue to $81.8 billion. However, the company achieved an all-time high record in its services business.

During a conference call, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook addressed questions from journalists, including one about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Cook confirmed that Apple has been investing in generative AI for several years. Although Apple has not explicitly mentioned AI in the past, it has actively researched various AI technologies. Cook emphasized that Apple will continue to invest in and innovate with these technologies to enhance people’s lives. The increase in research and development spending, which reached $22.61 billion for the fiscal year so far, reflects Apple’s commitment to AI advancement.

Apple has integrated AI capabilities into its products and solutions, although they haven’t used terms like “AI” directly. Instead, Apple utilizes keywords such as “machine learning” and “neural engine” to describe these technologies. For example, with iOS 17, users may experience AI-driven features like web recommendations on the Spotlight tab after listening to a specific song. The autocorrection language model also employs AI to predict user text input. Additionally, Apple uses AI for analyzing photos, with advancements like Smart HDR 4 and Photonic Engine.

Apple has approached AI cautiously due to concerns about the technology. The company aims to provide users with helpful AI features while ensuring their safety and privacy. Siri, for instance, may not perform complex tasks but also avoids providing inaccurate or harmful information. Apple strives to strike a balance between user assistance and addressing potential AI-related issues.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple is developing its own generative AI language model, currently limited to employee use. Although it may not be released to the public, Apple has incorporated the model’s results into real products such as Maps and Photos apps.

Apple’s continuous efforts and investments in AI will be closely monitored by tech observers, including BGR.