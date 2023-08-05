CityLife

Apple Sets Record for Services Business Despite Revenue Decline

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
During Apple’s recent third quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook announced that the company had achieved a new all-time high for its services business. Despite a slight decline in overall revenue to $81.8 billion, Apple’s services division performed exceptionally well.

Cook also touched on Apple’s investments in artificial intelligence (AI), revealing that the company has been actively exploring generative AI technologies for several years. However, Apple prefers to use terms like “machine learning” and “neural engine” when discussing AI in its products. Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to responsibly incorporating AI to improve people’s lives.

Apple’s research and development spending for the fiscal year has reached $22.61 billion, a $3.12 billion increase from the previous year. While Apple has not explicitly stated plans to release its own Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) or integrate AI into products like Final Cut Pro or Xcode, the company is already leveraging AI in various ways.

Examples of Apple products and solutions that utilize AI include personalized recommendations in the Spotlight tab based on user listening preferences, self-correcting language models for typing or voice input, and AI-driven photo analysis. Additionally, Apple’s upcoming Journal app for iOS 17 will seamlessly combine multiple pieces of information without users needing to exit the app.

Despite Apple’s interest in AI, the company has been cautious about implementation due to concerns and negative perceptions surrounding the technology. Apple aims to find the best approach to leverage AI in order to enhance user experiences without alarming or alienating users.

Reports have suggested that Apple is developing its own Generative AI language, although its availability may be limited to employees and not released for public use. Nonetheless, Apple has already integrated the outcomes of its generative AI language models into practical applications, like Maps and Photos apps.

As Apple continues to advance its AI efforts, the industry will closely monitor its progress and innovations in this field.

