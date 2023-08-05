Apple Set to Launch iPhone 15 Series in September

Apple is set to unveil its latest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, on September 13. Pre-orders are speculated to begin on September 15, with the official launch taking place on September 22. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 series will feature a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels. The Pro models may also come with a titanium frame instead of stainless steel.

The iPhone 15 series will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, except for the Pro Max model, which will feature the new A17 chip. There are also rumors that the larger Pro model could have a new periscope lens for improved optical zoom.

Uber Reports First Profit in Q2 2023

Uber has reported its first-ever profit in the second quarter of 2023. The unexpected profit was attributed to increased travel and more normalized work-from-home schedules. In Q2 2023, Uber earned a $394 million profit, recorded an operating profit of $326 million, and achieved a free cash flow of $1.14 billion. The company’s net revenue for the quarter reached $9.23 billion, with a year-over-year increase of 14.4%. Uber’s stock price also saw a 3.7% increase. The ride revenue increased by 25% to $16.73 billion, while delivery revenue rose by 12% to $13.88 billion.

Elon Musk Reinstates Kanye West’s X Account

Elon Musk has reinstated Kanye West’s X account on the social media platform X. Kanye’s account was suspended approximately eight months ago due to violations of the platform’s rules against incitement to violence. Kanye’s account is now visible again, with his last post dating back to December 1. However, he will not be able to monetize his account, and no advertisements will appear next to his posts.

Meta to Launch Desktop Version of Threads

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, plans to launch a desktop version of its social media platform Threads. This decision comes after Threads experienced a significant decline in active users, surpassing 50%. Despite initially attracting over 100 million users within its first month, the app struggled to retain its user base. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the drop-off but described it as “normal” and stated that improvements would be made to enhance user engagement.