Apple to Use TSMC’s 3 nm Process for Next-Gen Chips

Apple is planning to utilize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC)’s 3 nm manufacturing process for its upcoming chips. This includes the M3 series processors for Macs and the A17 Bionic for certain next-generation iPhones. TSMC has reportedly offered attractive terms to Apple, such as covering the costs of defective processor dies, in exchange for the significant chip orders placed by Apple.

In the manufacturing process, silicon wafers are used to create multiple chips, which are then divided into individual processor dies. It is common for some of these dies to be defective and not meet the required specifications. Typically, chip designers are responsible for the cost of each defective die. However, Apple’s substantial orders with TSMC have allowed the company to avoid paying for defective dies.

This agreement between Apple and TSMC can result in significant savings, particularly with the new 3 nm technology. According to reports, about 70% of the early 3 nm dies have been usable, although this percentage may vary depending on the specific chip being manufactured. Over time, as processes are refined, the yield of usable dies improves.

Apple has become TSMC’s biggest customer, accounting for 23% of the company’s $72 billion revenue in 2022. The exclusive agreement between Apple and TSMC for the use of 3 nm technology is expected to last for approximately one year, allowing other companies to later utilize the technology once there is sufficient capacity.

The collaboration between Apple and TSMC dates back to 2014 when Apple began using TSMC’s factories for its processors. While Apple previously relied on multiple sources, it has increasingly turned to TSMC for most of its chip manufacturing in recent years.

TSMC is a leading manufacturer of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and SoCs (system on chips) for major chip companies worldwide. Other companies like Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm also utilize TSMC for their advanced products. Even Intel, which historically produced its own chips, has started using TSMC’s manufacturing capabilities for specific components and its upcoming Arc GPUs and Meteor Lake processors.

Although Samsung and Intel are also making progress in developing 3 nm technology, it’s challenging to make direct comparisons across companies due to differences in underlying technology. TSMC has maintained a competitive edge, but Apple may explore alternative options if TSMC fails to offer favorable terms in the future.