Apple Rumors: Next-Gen Apple Watch, AirTag, iPads, and More

We are quickly approaching the release of the iPhone 15 lineup, but that’s not the only product Apple has in store. Recent rumors have surfaced regarding the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more.

According to a reliable leaker, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will come with a black titanium case in addition to the existing natural finish. It is expected that this new model will be released in September alongside the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. The Series 9 is rumored to have a new pink color option. The Ultra model is also likely to feature a faster S9 chip, although there may not be many other changes.

In a recent video, 15 hidden or lesser-known iOS 17 features for iPhone users were highlighted. iOS 17 is currently available as a public beta and is expected to be released in September, compatible with the iPhone XS and newer models.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suppliers are expected to start mass production of the second-generation AirTag in late 2024. The current AirTag, launched in April 2021, allows users to track lost or misplaced items. The new AirTag is rumored to include improved Ultra Wideband functionality and longer battery life.

Apple is also preparing for the release of the fourth-generation AirPods. The upcoming AirPods are expected to come with seven plausible new features, which will likely be launched next year.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to reduce the bezel sizes on future iPads using a special manufacturing process. However, the exact release date for these slimmer bezel iPads is still unknown. There are rumors suggesting that new iPad Pro models with OLED displays and the M3 chip will be launched next year.

Lastly, Apple is said to be working on a seventh-generation iPad mini. While specific details are currently lacking, it is expected to be launched later this year. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo does not anticipate the next iPad mini to enter mass production until the first quarter of 2024.